MONTOGERMY, Ala. – Impressive showings in every facet of the game highlighted a 3-1 victory for the Albany State University women's soccer squad against Auburn University at Montgomery on Thursday evening.
The Golden Rams (2-0) used contributions from each other to lift the squad to a victory in their second match of the season. The host AUM struck early in the first half as Ruby Mendez scored the first goal of the contest at the 18:26 mark. ASU answered with adding its first goal at the 38:18 mark by Thuto Ramafifi with assistance from Catherine Bonilla to make the score one all. Keeping the same momentum the Golden Rams then added another goal at the 43:48 mark by Thuto Ramafifi with assistance from Lovisa Mulunga. Albany Sate held a 2-1 advantage over the Warhawks heading into halftime.
With both teams coming out of the break, the Golden Rams ultimately took control of the game in the second half. ASU would make the most of an impressive touch from Paula Guba to set up Aliyah Armijo for the final goal (3-1) of the contest to put to game out of reach.
In the net, Maria Bacilio earned her second career win, recording seven saves. As a team, the Golden Rams recorded 31 shots with 15 being on goal.
ASU will return to action as they travel to Pensacola, Florida for a matchup against the University of West Florida on Sunday, Sept. 15. Action is scheduled to get underway at 3 p.m.