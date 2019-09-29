ALBANY, Ga. - Impressive showings in every facet of the game highlighted a 2-0 victory for the Albany State University women's soccer squad to open Peach Belt Conference play against Georgia Southwestern on Saturday evening
ASU (3-2, 1-0 PBC) struck early in the first half at the 33:32 mark by Thuto Ramafifi with assistance from Aliyah Armijo to take a 1-0 lead. Keeping the same momentum in the 65th minute, Albany State's Shana Brown-Jackson added insurance on a free kick as she put the Golden Rams up 2-0 in their first conference game this season. Although Albany State was out shot, they led with seven shots on goal compared to GSW's five. Both teams had a total of five saves.
Up Next: The Golden Rams will travel to Young Harris, Georgia for a matchup against Young Harris College on Wednesday, Oct. 2 for a 7 p.m. match start.