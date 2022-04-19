...HIGH .FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF SOUTHWEST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND
BREEZY CONDITIONS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Northerly winds
around 10-15 MPH are expected with occasional wind gusts of 20 to
25 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Albany State seniors Amaya Terry (17) and Glory Seay (4) pose with their teammates on Senior Day on April 3.
After an extended break in the schedule, the Albany State softball team returns to action this week.
ASU travels to Americus to play the Georgia Southwestern University Hurricanes, on Wednesday for its first game since Sunday, April 10.
The Golden Rams are in the middle of a tremendous season, taking a 30-4 record (14-2 in the SIAC) into the game against the Hurricanes, who are 27-18. The Golden Rams are 10-2 on the road while the Hurricanes are 14-6 at home.
The Golden Rams have won 16 out of their last 17 games. The Golden Rams and Hurricanes last played on Feb. 24, 2021, when the Hurricanes shut out the Golden Rams (22-0).
Tiana McFarland is leading the Golden Rams with a .585 batting average, and Madison Hurt has a team-best 49 hits on the season. Keyatta Ayers is close behind with 45 hits. Sydney Pettus lead the Golden Rams with nine home runs and 34 RBIs, while Glory Seay is second with five home runs.
After the game in Americus, Albany State plays its final three-game series of the regular season when they travel to Columbia, S.C., to play Benedict College this weekend. The Golden Rams have a doubleheader Saturday (1 and 3 p.m.), followed by a single game Sunday (1 p.m.).
From there, they play in the SIAC Tournament, which begins May 5 at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.