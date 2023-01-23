Albany State softball looks to build on 2022 success

The 2023 edition of Golden Rams softball will begin their season February 4th here in Albany at Albany State West.

ALBANY - In 2022, Albany State Softball had a tremendous season as they finished with a (35-9) overall record as well as the SIAC Eastern Division Champions. According to the Black Sports Network, the Golden Rams finished with the most wins of any HBCU on any level in the country.

The Golden Rams feature several players who received accolades from the 2022 season. Madison Hurt finished as the number 7th leading hitter in the country with a batting average of .467. Morgan Brown was named SIAC Freshman of the year. Kady Ayers was named First Team All SIAC and Trista Murphy was named Second Team All SIAC.

