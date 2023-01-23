Albany State softball looks to build on 2022 success

ALBANY - In 2022, Albany State Softball had a tremendous season as they finished with a (35-9) overall record as well as the SIAC Eastern Division Champions. According to the Black Sports Network, the Golden Rams finished with the most wins of any HBCU on any level in the country.
The Golden Rams feature several players who received accolades from the 2022 season. Madison Hurt finished as the number 7th leading hitter in the country with a batting average of .467. Morgan Brown was named SIAC Freshman of the year. Kady Ayers was named First Team All SIAC and Trista Murphy was named Second Team All SIAC.
This year, the Golden Rams are working hard to continue the success of last season. Wayne Harrison, assistant coach, works with the pitchers and catchers every day with improving their techniques. Coach Bryant added Daniel Grimes to the coaching staff. Coach Grimes will focus on improving the team's hitting and fielding.
The Golden Rams Softball roster returns a great group of young ladies. Last year, the team finished 2nd in the country in batting average. Key returning outfielders from last year's team include the following: OF Glory Seay, OF CiCi Tennison, OF Kady Ayers and OF Romona McLeod. This group of outfielders provide one of the best outfields in the SIAC. Freshman Brielle Thompson will strengthen the team's group of outfielders.
Returning to the infield will be will be 3B Morgan Brown, 3B De'Laynie Hollis, SS Ty Brown, 2B Madison Hurt and 1B Kennedy Dora. Freshman Jasmine Russell, Tylar Jackson, and Brielle Thompson will add depth to the infield. The Golden Rams catchers will include De'Laynie Hollis, Tiana McFarland and new comer Adrica Bellamy. This will be a strength of the Golden Rams in 2023.
The pitchers will include returners Mackenzie Chamblee, Trista Murphy, Romona Mcleod, Kierra Washington, Kamari Morrow, Kennedy Dora and Morgan Brown. Newcomer Kylie Barnett will add to the Golden Rams pitching depth.
The expectations are high for the Golden Ram softball team in 2023. Coach Bryant believes the team can be strong contenders for the Eastern Division and the SIAC Championship this year. Bryant also knows that every other team in the SIAC has improved and winning the East and the SIAC will be extremely tough. But, the Golden Rams will be up for the task. They know what it takes and are working hard to make it happen.
"It is always a great scene to see the fans fill the stands for the Golden Rams softball team! We have a great following and I can't wait to hear the cheers for the Albany State Golden Rams softball team in 2023," said Bryant.