urgent Albany State softball off to 10-0 start From staff reports Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sydney Pettus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Albany State softball team swept the Agnes Scott Scotties on Sunday to improve to 10-0 on the season.In Game 1, the Golden Rams defeated the Scotties 15-6.The Scotties jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But Sydney Pettus’ two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning tied the game at 2-2. After falling behind 5-4 in the top of the fourth inning, the Golden Rams exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.Pettus’ three-run home run in the sixth inning secured the Golden Rams’ ninth victory of the season.The Golden Rams finished with 17 hits in the game. Madison Hurts, Romona McLeod, Pettus, Glory Seay, Morgan Brown, Tiana McFarland, Da’Laynie Hollis and Tyjanae Brown had hits for the Golden Rams.Kierra Washington earned the win for the Golden Rams. In game 2, ASU defeated the Scotties 11-5.The Golden Rams scored six runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning, which was enough to secure their 10th victory of the season.Brown’s single to left field in the first inning scored the Golden Rams’ first run.The Golden Rams scored two more when Romona McLeod singled in the second inning. Seay’s three-run homer in the second inning extended the lead to 7-1.Brown’s double to left field drove in two more runs in the third inning. McFarland’s single to right field drove in the Golden Rams’ 10th run. An error led to the 11th run of the game.Chamblee improved to 4-0 on the season in the circle. Recommended for you +51 Most popular boy names in the 80s in Georgia Stacker Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists More Sports Sportsxchange Reports: Torn ACL feared for Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Field Level MediaUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange urgent Reports: Georgia TE Brock Bowers has shoulder surgery Field Level Media 2 hrs ago 0 Sports urgent Monroe boys basketball team up to No. 1 in Class AAAA; Dougherty girls ranked 10th By Joe Whitfield Staff Correspondent 2 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange Surging Cavaliers take aim at shaky Hawks Field Level Media 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Gov. Brian Kemp asking General Assembly to ban mask mandates in schools Georgia House passes bill giving attorney general bigger role in prosecuting gangs Squawkbox Monroe boys basketball team up to No. 1 in Class AAAA; Dougherty girls ranked 10th » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesHice, Nguyen lead battle for bucks in race for Georgia secretary of stateKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedGeorgia Senate approves law enforcement tax creditHarris siblings star in Deerfield-Windsor basketball splitDougherty boys roll into Region 1-AAAA semifinals‘It saved my life:’ Anchorage looks to expand nearly 70-year-old treatment program to womenPhoebe staff touched by generosity, support of communityMonroe, Westover advance to Region 1-AAAA boys basketball finalsBid award on Radium Springs trail sections proves controversial50 years of love Images Videos CollectionsHOT JOBS: These five careers are sizzling in southwest GeorgiaPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. First Presbyterian BasketballPHOTOS: Dougherty, Monroe Girls Basketball, Region 1-AAAA SemifinalsPHOTOS: Region 1-AAAA Boys Basketball SemifinalsPHOTOS: Public workshop on downtown Albany master plan attracts crowdGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 11-13PHOTOS: Westover vs. Thomas County Central Girls BasketballHow the ‘Great Resignation’ has impacted 10 industriesPHOTOS: Fort Valley State at Albany State University women's basketball and homecomingPHOTOS: Albany State University What's Up Wednesday Build A Bear with Love event Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Did you enjoy the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I thought it was the best or one of the best halftime shows I've seen. I thought it was entertaining but I don't think it was one of the better halftime shows I've seen. I really didn't care for it. I didn't watch the halftime show. There was a halftime show? Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.