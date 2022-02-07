Albany State’s softball team is off to a 4-0 start to the 2022 season under its new head coach after Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of visiting Sewanee (Tenn.). The Golden Rams won 7-5 in Game 1 and 9-3 in the nightcap, following up another doubleheader sweep of Sewanee on Saturday.
Bryant took over Albany State’s program after spending the previous four years as head coach at Fort Valley State.
In Sunday’s opener, ASU scored two runs in the third inning, three runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning. Those seven runs were enough to hold off the Tigers. Romona McLeod picked up the win in the circle.
Third baseman Morgan Brown had three hits and drove in three runs in the win. McLeod, Glory Seay and Ciweya Tennison each stole a base for the Golden Rams.
In Game 2 on Sunday, Mackenzie Chamblee got the win for the Golden Rams. Chamblee improved to 2-0 on the season. In the sixth inning, the Golden Rams scored five runs to break open a close game.
ASU tallied 15 hits in Game 2, including a home run from Seay and a double from Kennedy Dora.
The Golden Rams’ offense rolled in Saturday’s sweep, winning by scores of 13-0 and 14-5. Chamblee pitched four scoreless innings in Saturday’s opener, Seay had a grand slam and both McLeod and De’Laynie Hollis drove in two runs each.
A 10-run fourth inning was the key to Saturday’s Game 2 win. ASU had 18 hits and got two RBIs each from Keyatta Ayers, Sydney Pettus, Tennison and Tiana McFarland. Dora was the winning pitcher in that game.
Seay is hitting .538 with team bests of two home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.077 slugging percentage through four games. Tyjanae Brown leads ASU with a .750 batting average (6-for-8), followed closely by Madison Hurts at .667 (4-for-6, two walks). Morgan Brown (.533, 8-for-15), Ayers (.500, 8-for-16) and Pettus (.467, 7-for-15) also are off to hot starts at the plate.
The Golden Rams will be back in action at home against Ohio Christian on Friday, February 11.
