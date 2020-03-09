COLUMBIA, S.C. – Albany State University collected two victories in its weekend series against the Lady Tigers' of Benedict College this weekend in SIAC softball action.
Albany State sits at 3-14 overall and 2-1 in the SIAC.
Sydney Pettus went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and recording five RBI's, while Destiny Herrera also went 4-for-5 with three runs scored. Glory Seay went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
In the first game, Albany State jumped out to a 3-0 lead after Glory Seay hit a three-run home run. Benedict then added one run in the bottom of the first, second, and fourth innings. Destiny Herrera knocked on out of the park in the top of the fifth inning to give the Golden
Rams a 5-4 advantage. Sydney Pettus added a home run in the final inning to seal the 13-7 victory.
The Golden Rams finished the contest with 12 hits to the Lady Tigers 9.
Final Game: ASU 13 BC 2
Albany State capitalized on errors by the Benedict College with the Albany State Golden Rams taking the 13-2 final game victory on Sunday afternoon in SIAC softball action.
Destiny Herrera, Sydney Pettus and Glory Seay collected two hits each in the game.
The Golden Rams scored seven unearned runs in the second inning and added two more in the third to take a 9-0 lead. Benedict added two runs in the fourth, including a home run to left field by Crosby. Albany State scored three runs in the fifth to take a 13-2 victory.
Albany State will participate in the SIAC Softball Crossover in Jasper, Ala., beginning Thursday. First pitch is slated for 1:15 p.m.
