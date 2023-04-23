Fist Bump Scot Hemmings - Luke Addison

Albany State head coach Scot Hemmings (left) gives a first bump to Like Addison after the former Terrell Academy star belted a triple that hit the fence in left-center during Saturday's first game against Kentucky State. The Golden Rams only managed four hits in game one, three of them from Addison.

 Joe Whitfield

The Albany State Golden Rams continued to blow through SIAC competition this weekend with a three-game sweep over Kentucky State, winning 6-3, 16-3, and 11-1 at Albany State West. The Golden Rams are now 30-8 overall and 27-2 in the SIAC,

The Golden Rams have one more hurdle before the SIAC tournament which begins May 4th here in Albany. The Rams will travel to Mobile this week for three games against defending SIAC championship Spring Hill (26-18, 24-4).

