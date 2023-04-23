Albany State head coach Scot Hemmings (left) gives a first bump to Like Addison after the former Terrell Academy star belted a triple that hit the fence in left-center during Saturday's first game against Kentucky State. The Golden Rams only managed four hits in game one, three of them from Addison.
The Albany State Golden Rams continued to blow through SIAC competition this weekend with a three-game sweep over Kentucky State, winning 6-3, 16-3, and 11-1 at Albany State West. The Golden Rams are now 30-8 overall and 27-2 in the SIAC,
The Golden Rams have one more hurdle before the SIAC tournament which begins May 4th here in Albany. The Rams will travel to Mobile this week for three games against defending SIAC championship Spring Hill (26-18, 24-4).
Saturday in game one, it looked as though the Kentucky State Thoroughbreds were going to give Albany State some serious trouble The Thoroughbreds led 3-0 in the fifth inning before former Terrell Academy star Luke Addison got the Rams going. Albany State managed only four hits in the game, and Addison had three of them.
Addison singled in the first run in the fifth, singled and scored in the seventh, and tripled and scored in the eighth. Addison's triple in the eighth hit off of the wall between left and center field and just missed clearing the fence.
Kentucky State's Eric Turner had kept Albany State from scoring and led 3-0 before the Rams got going. Albany State chased Turner from the mound in the seventh and the Rams added three more runs then and one more in the eighth.
Albany State's Jeremiah Reddell picked up his 10th win of the year on the mound in game one. He pitched seven innings and gave up eight hits and three runs - two of which were earned. He walked two and struck out six. John Luegering earned a save in relief. He pitched two innings and gave up one hit and one walk. He struck out one batter.
The Golden Rams didn't waste any time jumping on Kentucky State's Dacarrius Chapman in game two as Albany State scored four runs in the first and six more in the second to put the score at 10-0 and chase Chapman from the mound.
Albany State's Lavoisier Fisher smacked a two-run homer and former Lee County star Hill Corley hit a double and triple. Lee County alumnus Jonathan Logsdon belted a double, as did Austin Roberts. The Rams racked up 14 hits, took six walks, and had three batters hit by pitches.
Landon Keifer (8-2) took the win on the mound for Albany State. He pitched five innings and allowed six hits and two earned runs. He walked two and struck out five. William Beasley and Zane Ross each pitched an inning in relief.
Sunday's final game was more competitive and didn't turn into a blowout until the eighth inning. The Rams led 6-1 heading into the eighth when Dominic Rutigliano was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Fisher walked. Zane Ross singled but an error allowed Rutlgliano and Fisher to score. Kentucky State brought in a new pitcher but things only got worse for the Thoroughbreds.
Logsdon singled before Nate Lloyd was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Corley then smacked a single to center to knock in two runs and Tucker Jordan ended the game with a double to center that scored Corley. The Rams scored five runs before Kentucky State could get an out.
Brady Davis (6-1) earned the win on the mound for Albany State. He pitched six innings and allowed four hits and one earned run. He did not walk any batters and struck out three. Tyler Bullock and John Luegering pitched in relief.