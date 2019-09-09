MACON, Ga.- Jordyn Terrell and Kamryn Lane recorded 10 kills each to lead the Albany State Lady Rams to a 3-0 victory over Middle Georgia State University in its 2019 season opener.
With the win, ASU improves to 1-0 overall, while Middle Georgia State falls to 0-1.
After jumping out to a 28-26 win in the first game, Albany State was able to hold off late rallies by the home team in the next two sets. The Lady Knights made a comeback in the second game, but the Lady Rams negated it with a strong finish to win 25-19. ASU took the third contest 25-23.
Arianna Lee finished the contest with recording nine kills for the Lady Rams. Setter Tomiah Jones recorded 35 assists, respectively. Libero Jordyn Terrell tallied 23 digs.
Cara MacFarland led Middle Georgia State University with 10 kills. Baylea Richards had 12 assists.