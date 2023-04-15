Player of the Year

Albany State freshman Natalya Ogunwale completed a 14-1 record in SIAC competition to earn Player of the Year honors for the conference. She was joined on the all conference team by teammate Asia Raulerson and coach Jo Ann Mathews.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. (April 15, 2023) – Natalya Ogunwale of Albany State has been named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Women’s Tennis Player of the Year and headlines the 2023 All-SIAC Team. Albany State’s head coach Jo Ann Matthews was named 2023 SIAC Coach of the Year.

Valerie Essome of Benedict earned this year’s Freshman of the Year honors.

