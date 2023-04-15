Albany State freshman Natalya Ogunwale completed a 14-1 record in SIAC competition to earn Player of the Year honors for the conference. She was joined on the all conference team by teammate Asia Raulerson and coach Jo Ann Mathews.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA. (April 15, 2023) – Natalya Ogunwale of Albany State has been named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Women’s Tennis Player of the Year and headlines the 2023 All-SIAC Team. Albany State’s head coach Jo Ann Matthews was named 2023 SIAC Coach of the Year.
Valerie Essome of Benedict earned this year’s Freshman of the Year honors.
The honors, announced Saturday, were determined by votes from the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Albany State’s Natalya Ogunwale has built an impressive 14-1 record in conference play at No. 1 spot. The freshman from Epsom, UK has been instrumental in the Golden Rams 16-6 overall record and 12-4 record in conference going into the tournament. Ogunwale partnered with doubles teammate Asia Raulerson to earn a 12-1 record in conference play and receive all-conference honors.
SIAC Freshman of the Year, Valerie Essome, had an exceptional freshman year with the Tigers. The Douala, Cameroon native went 15-2 overall at No. 1 singles as a freshman, and 12-2 in SIAC play. The Tigers of Benedict enter the tournament at the No. 4 seed.
Jo Ann Matthews enters her fifth season as the head women's tennis coach at Albany State. Coach Matthews has led the Golden Rams to a 16-6 overall record and 12-4 SIAC record. Coach Matthews has worked tirelessly with this group of seven women's tennis players in the offseason as well as during the regular season. The Golden Rams enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed. Coach Matthews also had two players earn All-Conference honors in singles and doubles play in Natalya Ogunwale and Asia Raulerson.
The Elite 14 award recognized the student-athlete who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the SIAC championship level in his or her sport while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. Shereese Henry of Clark Atlanta is the recipient of this year’s Elite 14 award.
The 2023 SIAC Women’s Tennis Championship is set to take place April 15-16 at Peachtree Tennis Center in Peachtree City, Ga. More information about the championship tournament can be found here.