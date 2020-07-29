The Albany State University Athletics Hall of Fame's celebration of a 2020 class will be delayed with a date determined in the future due to health and safety concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
ASU looks forward to inducting its next round of Golden Rams greats at the appropriate time, the school said.
"In order to properly honor and celebrate our future inductees with their friends, family and former teammates present, we are forced to move the Hall of Fame to a date when it is safe to gather together again," ASU athletic director Tony Duckworth said. "The decision to delay the induction ceremony was not an easy one, but the right one. The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, inductees, guests and ASU community remains our highest priority."
