Things do not get any easier this week for the Golden Rams of Albany State University. Saturday night the Rams will play the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. The UWG Wolves are 2-0 on the season so far with big wins over Catawba, 37-9, and Limestone 24-14. The Wolves are currently ranked #15 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II poll. West Georgia has made the NCAA playoffs four of the last five seasons and head coach David Dean just became the third head coach in the Golf South conference to notch 100 wins on the football field.
The Wolves feature a balanced offensive attack with both an effective passing and rushing game. In the season-opener, quarterback Willie Candler completed 22 of 34 passes for 220 yards as the Wolves rolled up nearly 400 yards on offense. In game two, freshman running back Chauncey Williams rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolves.
Saturday’s game in Carrollton will be the home opener for West Georgia who has played both of their first two games in North Carolina. There are three area high school players from the Albany area that are on the Wolves’ roster. Montravious Richardson out of Georgia Military and Westover is a freshman offensive lineman playing for West Georgia. Derrick Gorsuch from Lee County is a freshman cornerback for the Wolves and Mitchell County’s Kentre’vious Williams is a sophomore wide receiver.
The Wolves have beaten the Rams three years in a row, with the latest being a 45-21 in the game last year in Albany.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. in Carrollton at University Stadium on the University of West Georgia campus. The game will be broadcast on radio station Praise 105.5 FM.