ALBANY - The Albany State Golden Rams (13-3, 11-1) will host Columbus State Monday afternoon at ASU West in a rematch from the season's opening game. The Rams lost that game 4-1 but had been unbeaten in the SIAC until Saturday when Savannah State ended the Rams 11 game winning streak in SIAC play. First pitch Monday is set for 4 p.m.

The Golden Rams bounced back from their first SIAC loss of the season Saturday afternoon with a 9-0 win over Savannah State with a complete game shut-out pitched by freshman Landon Kiefer. The 9-0 win was the second game of Saturday's doubleheader where the Tigers used nine hits, 11 walks, and three errors to beat the Golden Rams 13-5.

Tags