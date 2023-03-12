ALBANY - The Albany State Golden Rams (13-3, 11-1) will host Columbus State Monday afternoon at ASU West in a rematch from the season's opening game. The Rams lost that game 4-1 but had been unbeaten in the SIAC until Saturday when Savannah State ended the Rams 11 game winning streak in SIAC play. First pitch Monday is set for 4 p.m.
The Golden Rams bounced back from their first SIAC loss of the season Saturday afternoon with a 9-0 win over Savannah State with a complete game shut-out pitched by freshman Landon Kiefer. The 9-0 win was the second game of Saturday's doubleheader where the Tigers used nine hits, 11 walks, and three errors to beat the Golden Rams 13-5.
After the Rams used six pitchers in game one, Kiefer, from Parrish, Fla., pitched the entire game and allowed only three hits and one walk in the game. He struck out four batters.
The Rams jumped on the Tigers in the first inning of game two with a sacrifice from Nate Lloyd that scored both Zane Ross and Lavoisier Fisher, Fisher added two more runs in the second when he belted a two-run homer that scored former Lee County star Luke Addison to give Kiefer a 4-0 lead.
Fisher, a senior from Suwanee, Ga., is now batting .411 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI.
With the bases loaded in the third, Addison singled to knock in another former Lee County star, Hill Corley. Dominic Ruti followed with a single to left that scored Chase Karn and Austin Roberts that put the score a 7-0. Addison scored on a balk in the fifth inning and Roberts singled home Bradley Smith in the sixth for the final run.
In the first game Saturday the Rams outhit the Tigers 13-9, but three errors and 11 walks helped the Tigers give the Rams their first SIAC loss of the year. The Rams left 17 runners on base.
Austin Roberts knocked in a run to give the Rams a 1-0 in the third, but the Tigers put five runs on the board in the fourth with three walks, a wild pitch, an error, and a passed ball to go with a single and a double. Two hits, two errors, two walks, and a hit batsman in the eighth helped the Tigers scored five more in the eighth inning.
Karn doubled to centerfield in the seventh to knock in one run, Zane Ross added another single for an RBI and hit a sacrifice fly to give the Rams another run and close the gap to just 7-5.
Brady Davis started the game on the mound for Albany State and took the loss. In four innings he gave up five hits and five runs - three of which were earned, four walks and he struck out two.
Fisher had three hits in four at-bats. Roberts and Karn each had two hits for the Rams.
The Monday game will be ASU's last home game until March 31.
