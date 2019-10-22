ALBANY, Ga. -- The Albany State University Golden Rams are set to host Columbus State University on Wednesday evening at the ASU West Campus Soccer Field.
Match Information: Albany State Golden Rams vs. Columbus State University
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Albany, Ga. | ASU West Campus Soccer Field
About the Golden Rams
Albany State (3-7, 1-5 PBC) will host its fifth home game of the 2019 season as they welcome the Cougars of Columbus State University on Wednesday, October 23rd.
The Golden Rams enter the contest falling to Francis Marion University by a final score of 4-0 on October 20th to move to 3-7 overall.
FMU scored the first goal at the 36:26 mark with a header coming from a cross. Barrett scored the second goal of the night came from another header, this time from the foot of Emma Hall's corner kick in the 57th minute. Orello also had a header from a free kick taken by Anna Capra. Cartano's goal came from a pass from Barrett at the 79:24 mark.
FMU goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen registered her third full shutout of the season, making nine saves in the process. Albany State goalkeeper Alexa Vivas Castro registered six stops in goal for the Golden Rams (3-7-0, 1-5-0).
The Golden Rams were led in shots by Thuto Ramafifi with five shots, followed by Aliyah Armijo with three.
About the Cougars
Columbus State University enters the contest coming off a 9-0 victory over USC Aiken on Sunday, October 20th.
With CSU already holding a 2-0 lead after the 13th minute, Edgeworth scored three consecutive goals before the end of the half. She later added her historic fourth goal after a cross from Riley Clark in the 59th minute to put Columbus State ahead 7-0.
Edgeworth also grabbed an assist on Sarah Beth Nies' first goal of the season in the 42nd minute. With the nine points, Edgeworth tied the program record for most individual points in a match.
Seven different Lady Cougars recorded an assist in the match with Clark leading the way with two.
Columbus State posted 28 shots to just five from USC Aiken (1-10, 1-5).