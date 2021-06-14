The Albany State University volleyball program will host an all-skills camp on Thursday, July 17.
The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jones Brother HPER Complex inside Oliver Jones Court on ASU's East Campus and is open for participants ages 10 to 17. Members of the current Golden Rams coaching staff will guide campers through the skills in the fundamentals of volleyball.
Participants may register online to reserve a space at asugoldenrams.com. The price of the camp is $75 and includes lunch and a T-shirt. The registration deadline is July 16, 2021.
For more information, email verniece.graham@asurams.edu or call 229-500-2223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.