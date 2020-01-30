ALBANY, Ga. -The 2020 Albany State University baseball season gets underway this weekend, with the Golden Rams traveling to Franklin Springs, Georgia for games against Emmanuel College and West Alabama. Albany State is coming off a 32-20 season in 2019, with a 21-1 record in SIAC play to finish first in the Eastern Division standings. The Golden Rams made it to the SIAC Baseball Championship Game but fell short to Spring Hill College 17-5 on May 5, 2019.
"I am excited to kick off the 2020 season. We have a group of 14 seniors that have worked extremely hard this off-season to prepare for the 2020 run," said head coach Scot Hemmings. We have had unbelievable leadership from this group and they want to finish off their careers with an SIAC conference championship and NCAA Regional bid.
"We have quite a few new guys in the program and I like the way our returners have helped get them up to speed with how we go about our daily routine. The team has been diligent up to this point on working on all aspects of our game and making improvements where we need to. I think we have a lot of depth on the mound and in the field that can give the team flexibility throughout the season. Obviously, we want to put ourselves in a position to compete for a championship, but I think our biggest goal this year will be making sure we are prepared to play each game of a challenging schedule and handling the expectations that come with a previous successful season."
Albany State University baseball will return 12 key players from last season team which include: Michael Reddick, Chasen Roulhac, Malik Barrington, Brock Rountree, Gavin Sloan, Cody Chapman, Tre Turner, Kevin Bryant II, Travis Ray Jr., Kyle Walker, Blaylor Galice and Tyler Berry. In addition players Gabriel McKenize, Tate Thompson, Jordan Griffin, Kyle Campbell and Peter Setterich have a spot on this year's roster.
The Golden Rams added two transfer pitchers that should have a huge impact Aaron Ginn (Southern Miss) and Blake Howell (Columbus State).
Albany State had five selections named to the 2020 SIAC Baseball Preseason Teams, including returners Malik Barrington, Kevin Bryant II, and Chasen Roulhac. The Golden Rams hope to return as a top contender after falling at home in last year's championship game. Bryant, a senior outfielder, returns after leading the Golden Rams last season slashing .346/.495/.660 with 15 doubles, two triples, and 10 homeruns for 42 RBIs. Barrington, Roulhac, and redshirt senior Michael Reddick will be returning to the mound for ASU. During his junior campaign, Barrington appeared and started in 12 games finishing with a 3.82 ERA in 66.0 innings. In 12 relief appearances, Roulhac finished with three saves. Reddick finished with a 3.95 ERA and a 6-2 record on the mound pitching 66.0 innings last season. Travis Ray Jr. will return after 14 doubles last season in hopes of making an impact for the Golden Rams in 2020.
Albany State is slated to play 25 games at the Golden Rams' Field at West Campus this season, providing Golden Rams Nation plenty of opportunities to watch the team in person as it looks to build off its SIAC Championship appearance last season. Albany State is scheduled to play 44 total games this season, including 19 road contests.
The first home game will be next Friday against Truett McConnell with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. at ASU West.
