The Albany State University Athletics Golf Classic is scheduled for June 25 at Flint River Municipal Golf Course in Albany.
The event, which is a fundraiser for the Golden Rams’ athletic department, begins with 7 a.m. registration followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The four-person scramble is $920 per team with Bonanza (two mulligans, two tee shots from the women’s tee on par-5 holes), or $800 without Bonanza.
Sponsorships also are available to the tournament, and the day features food, prizes and more.
"The ASU Athletics Golf Classic will address a significant need in Golden Rams Athletics,” Albany State athletic director Tony Duckworth said. “Proceeds from the event will be placed in the general athletics scholarship account. Thank you for your consideration to assist in raising scholarship dollars to attract top talent to represent the Blue and Gold."
For more information, go to asugoldenrams.com or call 229-500-2863.
