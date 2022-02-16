The Albany State University football team, under the direction of head coach Gabe Giardina, released its 2022 football schedule on Wednesday.
The Golden Rams will play a total of 10 football games, playing four home games in the ASU Coliseum, and six away games, including the Fountain City Classic.
“We are excited for our campus and the community to have another opportunity to support Golden Rams Football this year," ASU athletic director Tony Duckworth said. "Football season is a time for celebration and reunion. It is our hope to see the community come out in large numbers to cheer on our student-athletes for what will be an exciting and challenging season.”
ASU's first home game is against the Mississippi College Choctaws on Saturday, Sept. 3.
"I am excited to have our 2022 football schedule released," Giardina said. "I greatly appreciate AD Duckworth’s tireless effort to help us secure such an exciting and competitive schedule. We are excited to renew an old rivalry with FAMU. Playing Gulf South Conference teams help us greatly in getting our team ready for SIAC play and potential seeding in the postseason.
"From a non-conference standpoint, we try to schedule games that that make it easy for our parents and Ram Nation to travel to so they can support us. Let’s fill the coliseum this season."
• On Sept. 10, the Golden Rams will travel to Tallahassee, Fla., to play the Florida A&M Rattlers.
• The Golden Rams will play the Shorter University Hawks in Rome on Saturday, Sept. 17.
• The Golden Rams will play their first conference game when they travel to Atlanta to play the Clark-Atlanta University Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 24.
• After three consecutive road games, the Golden Rams will return home to play the Miles College Golden Bears on Saturday, Oct. 1.
• On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Golden Rams will travel to Jacksonville, Fla., to play the Edward Waters University Tigers.
• This year’s Homecoming game is sure to be one for the books as the Golden Rams go head to head with the Benedict College Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 15. The University foresees a sold-out game for the hottest celebration of the year.
• The Golden Rams will travel to Savannah to play the Savannah State Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 22.
• In the final home game of the season, the Golden Rams will host the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers at the ASU Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 29.
• On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Golden Rams will play the Fort Valley State University Wildcats in the 2022 Fountain City Classic at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
• The 2022 SIAC Championship game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, on the campus of the Eastern Division champion.
Ticket information and game times will be announced in the coming months.
