While the football team staff was busy signing up new players, a group of six seniors were thinking about their futures after receiving their degrees during the fall graduation ceremony at Albany State University this past week. The six football players were part of a group of 24 student-athletes at the university that completed requirements for their degrees. The ceremony was held at Albany’s James H. Gray Civic Center in front of a packed house.
“I’m really proud of these athletes,” said head football coach Gabe Giardina. “As a team this year we put together a 2.74 GPA which is really beyond the curve for a football team. We are going to set the bar a little higher next year at 2.8.”
J. Scott Steiner, President and chief executive officer for Phoebe Putney Health Systems delivered the commencement address for the Albany State University fall graduating Class of 2019.
Each head coach presented their respective senior student-athletes with a stole on Dec. 13 at the Student-Athlete Graduation Reception.
The student athletes who received their degrees were:
Football
♦ Kelan Fraise – Bachelor’s in Psychology
♦ Brendan Kimble – Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice
♦ Nicholas Scott – Bachelor’s in Health & Human Performance
♦ John Wesley – Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice
♦ Jaylin Boyd — Bachelor’s in Mass Communications
♦ McKinley Habersham — Bachelor’s in Health & Human Performance
♦ Ta’Keevian Harris – Bachelor’s in Health & Human Performance
Women’s Basketball
♦ Kayla Green – Bachelor’s in Secondary Education/Health & Human Performance
♦ A’Chanti Layfield – Bachelor’s in Management
Baseball
♦ Michael Reddick – Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice
♦ Kelvin Wimbish – Bachelor’s in Health & Human Performance
♦ Benjamin Greenstein – Bachelor’s in Accounting
♦ Theodore Smith – Maters in Business Administration
Men’s Basketball
♦ Aaron Washington – Bachelor’s in Health & Human Performance
Softball
♦ Lavette Tucker – Bachelor’s in Health & Human Performance
Men’s Golf
♦ Pongsakorn Boorarankumanee – Bachelor’s in Management
Women’s Soccer
♦ Abigail Whiteside – Bachelor’s in Social Work
♦ Brittanie Evans – Bachelor’s in Health & Human Performance
♦ Roberta Da Silva – Bachelor’s in Management
Volleyball
♦ Keonna Hobbs – Bachelor’s in Mass Communications
♦ Dominique Austin – Bachelor’s in Health & Human Performance
Cheerleading
♦ Stephanie Jenkins – Bachelor’s in Biology
♦ Alexus Terrell – Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice