Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **Tropical storm force wind gusts overspreading the Florida Big Bend and portions of Southwest Georgia** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Storm Surge Watch has been cancelled for Coastal Franklin * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Coastal Franklin, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles southeast of St Marks - 29.4N 83.2W - Storm Intensity 45 mph - Movement Northwest or 315 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ ** CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO WORSEN AS TROPICAL STORM NICOLE ENTERS THE SOUTHEAST FLORIDA BIG BEND ** The center of Tropical Storm Nicole is now entering the Southeast Florida Big Bend, and will continue moving northwest along the Nature Coast, then into southwest Georgia tonight as it begins a northward turn. Nicole is expected to exit southwest Georgia Friday morning. Tropical storm force winds are ongoing in portions of Southwest Georgia, the Southeast Florida Big Bend, and the adjacent coastal waters. Tropical storm force winds will continue spreading northwest over the remainder of the Florida Big Bend and Southwest Georgia through this evening, where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. Dangerous storm surge is possible along portions of the Apalachee Bay shoreline. A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect from the Ochlockonee River to the mouth of the Suwannee River, where normally dry land near the shore could experience 2 to 4 feet of inundation. The Storm Surge Watch from Indian Pass to the Ochlockonee River has been cancelled. In areas where water has receded below normal due to offshore winds, do not venture out onto the exposed beach, as the water will rise steadily once the wind becomes onshore. Rainfall amounts are approaching one inch near the Suwanee Valley in some of the heavier squalls associated with Nicole. Storm total rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is forecast for all areas east of a line from Dothan to Apalachicola. A lack of recent rainfall will allow the ground to absorb some of the heavy rain, however, torrential rainfall over a short period of time leading to isolated higher amounts could cause isolated flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes are possible east of the I-75 corridor in south Georgia. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts from the Ochlockonee River to the mouth of the Suwannee River. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts along the shore of Franklin County. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts east of a line from Dothan to Apalachicola. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle and portions of Southeastern Alabama. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts east of the I-75 corridor of Southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across the eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama, and southwestern Georgia west of I-75, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 10 PM ET, or sooner if conditions warrant.