ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University powered past the Lady Lions of Paine College 3-0 on Thursday evening in a SIAC volleyball match.
The Golden Rams won the match 25-9, 26-24, 25-18, improving their record to 15-12. The Lady Lions fall to 12-10 with a 7-6 conference record.
Three Golden Rams finished the match with kills by Jannai Cheeks (11), Jordyn Terrell (8) and Kamryn Lane (7). Jolesia McClenton and Jannai Cheeks secured 19 digs each in the contest, while Tomiah Jones contributed 24 assists.
The Golden Rams secured an early lead taking a 7-4 advantage. The Lady Lions tried to fight back to cut the Golden Rams score 17-7, but Albany State didn't let up and went on to win the set 25-9.
The second set consisted of a back and forth affair until the Golden Rams pulled away late to secure the set. Errors hurt the Lady Lions in the third set, allowing Albany State to win the set and clinch the match.
Albany State will return to action on Tuesday, November 5th as they travel to Augusta, Georgia for a SIAC match up against Paine College. First serve is set for 6:00 p.m.