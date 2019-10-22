ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University powered past the Lady Tigers of Benedict College 3-0 on Sunday afternoon in a SIAC volleyball match.
The Golden Rams won the match 26-24, 25-20, 25-13, improving their record to 13-9. The Lady Tigers fall to 11-10 with a 4-6 conference record.
Three Golden Rams finished the match with double digit kills Jannai Cheeks (11), Lenee Blot (10) and Kamryn Lane (10). Jolesia McClenton secured 19 digs in the contest, while Tomiah Jones contributed 30 assists.
The Golden Rams secured a early lead taking a 7-0 advantage. The Lady Tigers fought back to tie the score at 19 all. Albany State would fend off the rally though and go on to win the set.
The second set consisted of a back and forth affair until the Golden Rams pulled away late to secure the set. Errors hurt the Lady Tigers in the third set, allowing Albany State to win the set and clinch the match.
Albany State will return to action on Tuesday, October 22nd as they travel to Montgomery, Alabama for a match up against Auburn University at Montgomery. First serve is set for 6:00 p.m.