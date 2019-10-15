ALBANY, Ga. – Highlighted by 11 service aces and three players registering eight and seven kills, the Albany State University women's volleyball team topped Fort Valley State University, 3-0 tonight in HPER Gymnasium.
The Golden Rams defeated FVSU in straight sets by the scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-20. The win improves Albany State's overall record to 12-9 overall and 9-2 in SIAC play while Fort Valley State drops to 3-11 and 2-10 in league play.
Lenee Blot (Miami, Fla.), Jannai Cheeks (Mableton, Ga.) and Kamryn Lane (Leesburg, Ga.) all collected a eight and seven kills each while Tomiah Jones (Florence, S.C.) garnered 27 assists. Cheeks collected nine digs in the contest.
Additionally, Culverson and McClenton led the team in service aces with three each while Cheeks also charted two in the winning effort. The Golden Rams owned a hitting percentage of .122 while holding the Wildcats to .034 on the night.
Albany State will return to the court Sunday (Oct. 20) when they host the Tigers of Benedict College at 2 p.m.