AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Albany State University women's volleyball team secured a 3-2 victory over Paine College on Tuesday evening.
The Golden Rams now improves to 16-12 overall and 13-3 in league action after the win, putting Albany State in first place in the Eastern Division standings.
Paine claimed a 25-23 set win during the opening frame but the Golden Rams responded in the second set with a 25-18 that featured a hitting percentage of .280 compared to the Lady Lions .154.
Both teams would split the third and fourth set, the Golden Rams took the match lead (2-1) with a 25-17 win in the third but Paine struck back with a 25-23 win in the fourth stanza – this time with a hitting percentage of .069 while holding PC to .115.
The fifth set nearly came down to the wire. Albany State had a 7-5 lead ignited by a kill form Kamryn Lane. The Lady Lions continue to fight tying the nine all. Albany State answered with a kill by Lenee Blot to take a 10-9 advantage. Paine answered with a kill by Shavonne Boggs to bring the score 10 all. However, Albany State rattled off a mini-spurt from the Lady Lions as the Golden Rams scored its final point on a kill from Blot to secure the win.
Both Jannai Cheeks finished with a season-high 21 kills while Jolesia McClenton added 14 digs and Tomiah Jones with 10. Cheeks aided four assists while Lane collected three stops.
Albany State will complete its regular season as they host Savannah State University on Friday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.