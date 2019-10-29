ATLANTA, Ga. - The Golden Rams (14-11, 11-3 SIAC) passed by host the Lady Panthers of Clark Atlanta University (4-12, 3-10 SIAC) on Monday evening at L.S. Epps Gymnasium.
CAU sliced an eight-point deficit to four at 16-12 in the first set. A 9-5 second half of the set allowed Albany State to maintain their lead and go up 1-0 in the match.
In the second set, the Lady Panthers fell behind 5-1 early. But they tied the set at 13-13 after a kill by the Panthers. CAU opened up a 17-14 led, but ASU used an 11-3 run to wrest control of the second set to go up 2-0 in the match.
The first half of the third set was all Lady Panthers as they led 15-12. ASU battled back with four straight points to go up 16-15. Seven ties later, the two teams were knotted at 24-24. But Kamryn Lane's kill followed by a Clark Atlanta attack error gave ASU the two points they needed to win the set and the match.
Lane led Albany State with a game-high 14 kills and two digs.