The Albany State University Golden Ram volleyball team was scheduled to play the winner of Benedict vs. Kentucky State in the final round of the SIAC volleyball tournament at the Upward Star Center in Spartanburg, S. C. The Lady Golden Rams had defeated Kentucky State 3-1 to make into the final round, but loss the first match to Spring Hill College 3-0.
In the Kentucky State match, ASU won a four-setter (25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23) over Kentucky State in Tuesday's first game.
Jannai Cheeks, Jordyn Terrell and Kamryn Lane powered the ASU offense, combining for 39 kills. Cheeks finished with 15 kills on 46 attempts and 12 digs, while Terrell had 12 kills on 39 attempts and 14 digs. Lane had 12 kills on 31 attempts and five digs.
Cheeks finished the match collecting a double-double performance with 15 kills and 12 digs. Jolesia MClenton led the team with 26 digs.
In the match against Spring Hill, ASU fell to the Badgers of Spring Hill College in the semifinals round with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-15) sweep on Tuesday afternoon at the Upward Star Center.
The Golden Rams (19-13) earned a .168 (36-18-107) attack percentage versus a Badger defense that made 9 blocks with 46 digs while allowing 5 service aces.
On the other side of the net, Spring Hill's offense built a .324 (46-10-111) attack percentage with 6 aces against an ASU defense that recorded 2 blocks and 41 digs.
Freshman outside hitter Kamryn Lane of Leesburg had 12 kills while junior outside hitter Jannai Cheeks of Mableton tallied eight. Tomiah Jones contributed 32 assists. Jolesia MClenton finished with 16 and the Golden Rams finished the contest with three blocks.