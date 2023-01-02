Albany State's Maxwell Harris, a sophomore from Loganville and Wheeler High School, shoots in traffic against the Miles College Bears during Monday's game in Albany. Harris and the Rams led at the half, but Miles came back and won by three.
ALBANY - The Albany State Golden Rams started 2023 with a home doubleheader against Miles College Monday and the ladies of ASU pulled off a 49-41 win with a great second half, while the men led at the half, then lost by three at the end.
The Lady Golden Rams started slow, hitting only two baskets in the first quarter and three in the second to give the Miles Lady Bears a lead of 20-14 after the first half of the women's game. Albany State recovered in the third quarter, scoring the first 16 points to take a 30-20 lead, including a three-pointer from Chelsea Hill. Kashay Hankerson swished a three at the buzzer of the third to give the Lady Rams a 39-27 lead going into the final quarter. The Lady Rams had some erroneous passing in the fourth quarter but held the Lady Bears off for the eight-point win.
Hankerson led the scoring for Albany State with 12 points while Unique Miller followed with nine, and both Hill and Juanisha Black each scored eight. Black led the team with 10 rebounds and a blocked shot.
In the men's game, Albany State started slow again, turning the ball over on their first three trips down the court and Miles took an early 7-0 lead. Malik Parker got the Rams on the board with a couple of free throws then drilled a three-pointer to get Albany State rolling. The Rams took their first lead on an underhanded layup from Terin Worrord but the Bears bounced back as the two teams went back and forth. The Rams closed the scoring with a three from Travis Baker and then a three from Maurice Dickson at the buzzer to lead 28-22 at the half.
The Rams pushed the lead to eight early in the second half but Miles battled back as the Bears shot 58% from the floor in the second half, compared to 38% for the Rams.
Dickson led the Rams with 16 points and 12 rebounds on the night. Baker and Wofford each added 11 while Parker and Jaleel Simmons each added nine.
Albany State will travel to Jacksonville for a date with Edward Waters on January 7 and then to Savannah State on January 9. The Rams will host Benedict at the Arena on West Campus on January 14 with the women starting a 1 p.m. followed by the men.