Albany State started off strong by taking a 5-4 lead in the first three minutes of play. Benedict College answered by taking a 7-5 lead on a three pointer by Ayanna Armstead.
Alexandria James would then answer with a three pointer to give the Golden Rams a 8-7 lead. A three pointer by Yolanda Givens gave Albany State a 16-12 edge to end the first quarter.
Benedict College scored to open the quarter, but Tyra Thompson answered with adding a three pointer. The Golden Rams when secured a 21-18 lead on a jumper by Alexandria James with 6:49 left to play. Octavia Hawkins answered with a three pointer to give the Tigers a 26-21 lead with 4:56 remaining in the half.
Benedict took a 38-33 lead into the locker room.
Both team fought to secure the third quarter lead but ended the quarter with collecting 13 points each. The Golden Rams ended the quarter with securing a layup by Ciera Norman.
Benedict led 51-46 after three quarters.
Camryn Bostick started the scoring with a three pointer as Benedict edged its lead 54-46. Albany State answered with a basket by Tyra Thompson to cut BC’s lead 54-48. Alexandria James added jumper with 2:38 remaining.
Down the stretch, Albany State added its final points of the contest with a three pointer by Ciera Norman with 00:15 second left in the game.
Benedict finished off the contest with a pair of free throws from the stripe for the 72-63 victory.
Ciera Norman led the Golden Rams in scoring with 24 points on 6-12 shooting from deep. Alexandria James tallied 13 points.
Yolanda Givens and Tyra Thompson added seven points each. Alexandria James and Alexis smith picked up six rebounds to lead the team.
The Golden Rams would shoot the ball 62 times but connected on 25 shots.
UP NEXT
Albany State will return home as they welcome the Wildcats of Fort Valley State University to campus on Saturday, Jan. 25. Tip-off is slated for 6:00pm.
