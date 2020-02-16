FORT VALLEY, Ga. - The Albany State University women's basketball team fell to the Wildcats of Fort Valley State University, 48-38, Saturday evening. Fort Valley State used a double-digit first half lead to help secure the victory.
Trailing 8-6 with 3:49 to go in the first quarter, FVSU ran off a 10-2 spurt to end the period for a 16-10 lead and never lost it the rest of the contest. The Wildcats extended it to 13 points by intermission, 27-14, and took a 36-16 advantage into the final 10 minutes. The Golden Rams forced some late turnovers to cut a 21-point margin down to the final 10-point difference.
Alexandria James led the Golden Rams with contributing 19 points and five bounds. James was nine-of-18 from the floor. Ciera Norman added 13 points and one rebound.
Jada Sleet led the way for the Wildcats with making 5-of-16 attempts for 14 points to go with her 10 rebounds and two assists.
The Golden Rams finished the contest shooting 31.5 percent from the floor. ASU secured 11 points off turnovers.
