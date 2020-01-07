FAIRFIELD, Ala. – The Albany State University women's basketball team fell to 2-12 on the season with a 63-55 setback against Miles College Monday night.
ASU ended the first quarter with an 11-10 lead, but host Miles College secured a 25-19 lead with 4:52 left in the half. ASU continued to add points to the board to cut Miles' lead 30-22 at intermission.
Miles led by as many as 16 in the third quarter as a three-pointer put the Golden Bears up, 42-26 at the 5:00 mark. ASU fought back to cut the deficit down to 11, 42-31, with 3:45 left in the third quarter. A free throw by Ciera Nornan helped to bring the score 49-34 to end the third quarter. Both teams fought hard to secure the lead in the final quarter for the win. MC added a layup with 1:11 left to take the 63-55 win.
ASU converted 19-of 49 shot attempts (38.8%) compared to MC's 23 for 70 shooting performance (32.9%). Miles outrebounded ASU, 45-38, and held a 10-0 edge in second chance points.
Alexis Smith led the Golden Rams with a game-high 20 points and five rebounds. Ciera Norman finished the contest with 11 points and three assists. Teammate Alexandria James added eight points and seven assists.
Miles was led by Victoria Sutton who went six for nine from the field for a team-high 17 points. She also grabbed four rebounds and five assists in the victory.
The Golden Rams will return to action as they host the Golden Bears of Miles College on Jan. 16 for a SIAC matchup. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at the West Campus Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.