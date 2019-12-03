ALBANY — The Albany State University (ASU) women’s basketball team fell to the Golden Tigers of Tuskegee University 67-60 in the West Campus Arena tonight.
Tuskegee used outside shooting to take a quick 9-7 lead over the Golden Rams (1-7, 0-1 SIAC East) and switched to an inside game to maintain a 15-10 advantage at the end of the 1st period. ASU rallied but the Golden Tigers took a 35-29 lead into the locker room at the half, and Tuskegee came out hot and advantaged the lead 48-34 with 3 minutes left in the 3rd period.
Tuskegee kept the Golden Rams at arm’s length for most of the quarter, staying 2 to 6 points ahead to hold a 65-60 lead with 12 seconds remaining. TU came added its final points from the free throw line to take the 67-60 victory.
Ciera Norman of ASU had 25 points as two Golden Rams scored in double digits. Albany State shot 42.6% (23-54) from the field, including 23.1% (3-13) from 3-point range. The Golden Rams scored on 61% (11-18) of their free throws and lost 16 turnovers to seven steals by Tuskegee.
Albany State will next visit Carrollton, Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. to take on non-conference matchup against the University of West Georgia.