Albany State baseball coach Scot Hemmings (left) talks strategy with some of his players including Zane Ross (24) and Jonathan Logsdon (3) during Saturday's game against Spring Hill College at ASU west.
ALBANY - Albany State's baseball season ended Saturday night with a 9-8 loss to Savannah State in a game that went 13 innings and lasted more than four hours at Golden Rams Field on the West Campus of Albany State. After losing only two SIAC games all season, the Rams lost two games Saturday, ending their hopes of a SIAC championship. The Golden Rams fell 3-2 Saturday morning to Spring Hill College,
Saturday night the Rams led 6-1 after six innings but the Tigers of Savannah State pushed across four runs in the seventh and two more in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.
Down 7-6 in the eighth, the Rams tied the game with two outs when Nate Lloyd scored on a wild pitch and after neither team scored in the ninth the game went to extra innings.
The Tigers scored on a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning to go up 8-7 but Zane Ross smacked a single to center field and Austin Roberts scored to tie the game again.
Savannah State added another run in the 13th and the Rams could not respond this time.
The Rams left 14 runners on base during the game as ASU could not get the big hit. Savannah State pitchers struck out nine ASU batters.
Albany State picked up nine hits and was led by three from Roberts. Ross knocked in two runs, as did Hilly Corley.
Tyler Bullock, a sophomore from Cincinnati, was cruising on the mound through six innings but gave up three singles and a walk in the seventh, leading to Coach Scot Hemmings bringing in John Luegering.
Luegering, a hard-throwing lefty from Marietta, got out of the inning but allowed two singles, and the gap closed to just 6-5.
William Beasley, a sophomore from Douglasville, came on in the eighth and finished the game. He took the loss on the mound, giving up four runs on four hits.
The loss finishes the Golden Rams' season with a 35-10 record.