Scot Hemmings

Albany State baseball coach Scot Hemmings (left) talks strategy with some of his players including Zane Ross (24) and Jonathan Logsdon (3) during Saturday's game against Spring Hill College at ASU west.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Albany State's baseball season ended Saturday night with a 9-8 loss to Savannah State in a game that went 13 innings and lasted more than four hours at Golden Rams Field on the West Campus of Albany State. After losing only two SIAC games all season, the Rams lost two games Saturday, ending their hopes of a SIAC championship. The Golden Rams fell 3-2 Saturday morning to Spring Hill College,

Saturday night the Rams led 6-1 after six innings but the Tigers of Savannah State pushed across four runs in the seventh and two more in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.

