Dionte Bonneau named SIAC Offensive Player of the Week

Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau, a junior from Banneker High School in Atlanta, earned Offensive Player of the Week honors from the SIAC. In Saturday's game in Jacksonville, Bonneau completed 11 of 18 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

 Reginald Christian, Albany State University

ATLANTA– Dionte Bonneau (Albany State) was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, while Ethan Manns (Fort Valley State) earned Defensive Player of the Week, released by the league office on Monday.

 Jared Eubanks (Benedict) was also tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Adeon Farmer (Fort Valley State) who earned Newcomer of the Week.

