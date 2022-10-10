Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau, a junior from Banneker High School in Atlanta, earned Offensive Player of the Week honors from the SIAC. In Saturday's game in Jacksonville, Bonneau completed 11 of 18 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
ATLANTA– Dionte Bonneau (Albany State) was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, while Ethan Manns (Fort Valley State) earned Defensive Player of the Week, released by the league office on Monday.
Jared Eubanks (Benedict) was also tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Adeon Farmer (Fort Valley State) who earned Newcomer of the Week.
OFFENSIVE – Dionte Bonneau, Albany State
Quarterback | Junior | Atlanta, Ga.
Dionte Bonneau finished 11-of-18 for 293 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Rams 56-7 victory over the Edward Waters Tigers.
DEFENSIVE – Ethan Manns, Fort Valley State
Linebacker | Senior | Byron, Ga.
Manns picked off his first pass as an FVSU defender with Central State driving late in the second quarter trying to retake the lead at the Wildcat 27-yard line. FVSU turned the interception into a touchdown seven plays later to extend the lead to 22-14 at half. For the game, Manns registered a team-high nine tackles to go with the interception. The senior linebacker also helped limit Central State to only 16 second-half plays and 129 yards for the win.
SPECIAL TEAMS – Jared Eubanks, Benedict
Punter | Graduate Student | Newark, NJ
Jared Eubanks played a big part in Benedict's 20-3 victory over Miles. Eubanks punted eight times for an average of 44.75 yards per punt. He had a long of 62 yards and had 5 of his 8 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Four of those punts were downed inside the 10-yard line, including one at the 1-yard line.
NEWCOMER – Adeon Farmer, Fort Valley State
Defensive End | Freshman | Lake City, Fla.
Farmer had a good defensive effort with seven tackles, two for loss and a sack in the win at Central State. The freshman defensive end helped Fort Valley State limit Central State to only 16 second-half plays and a field goal in the second half to seal the Wildcats win.