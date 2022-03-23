urgent Albany State's Isaiah McCray earns Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference weekly award From Staff Reports Mar 23, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Special Logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albany State’s Isaiah McCray was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Field Performer of the Week for track and field on Tuesday.McCray earned the award after winning the triple jump competition at the Emory University Spring Classic. His first place effort was 14.35 meters. He currently ranks 16th among NCAA Division II athletes in the triple jump. Recommended for you +7 6 reasons for the surge in commercial real estate transactions in 2021 EquityMultiple Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Isaiah Mccray Triple Jump Award Sport Athletics Track And Field Effort Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Albany Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists More Sports +33 Sports PHOTOS: Terrell Academy vs. Crisp Academy Baseball Updated 41 min ago 0 +2 Sports urgent BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Terrell Academy overpowers Crisp Academy By Joe Whitfield Staff Correspondent 51 min ago 0 Sports urgent Albany State's Isaiah McCray earns Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference weekly award From Staff Reports 57 min ago 0 Sportsxchange Top-ranked Ash Barty retires from tennis at 25 Field Level MediaUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Terrell Academy overpowers Crisp Academy Albany State's Isaiah McCray earns Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference weekly award Georgia downs Georgia State in Coolray Field matchup Large tornado causes major damage in New Orleans » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesBusy afternoon for Albany police officers‘I’m a white civil rights activist’: Former KKK leader running for office in North GeorgiaFour injured in four-vehicle Expressway accident in AlbanyTemporary state gasoline tax suspension gains final passageAlbert Sidney James, III'Nike Base' in Worth County once housed nuclear missilesAlbany police officer attacked while trying to place suspect in handcuffsAfter 549 days in 9 hospitals and facilities with Covid-19, this man is finally homeAlbany streets to be closed for water tower removalDr. William Howard Bates Jr. Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Stacey Abrams campaigns on Medicaid expansion during Albany visitPHOTOS: Albany State University Honors Day 2022PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Westover BaseballGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, March 18-20PHOTOS: Visitors enjoy beautiful Radium SpringsCAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General AssemblyPHOTOS: Road updates slow traffic at corner of Turner Field Road and Clark Road in AlbanyPHOTOS: Police work 2 cases in northwest AlbanyPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor Relays Track and Field MeetPHOTOS: Albany State University celebrates academic achievement on Honors Day Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: March is National Peanut Month. What's your favorite way to eat peanuts? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: As peanut butter Roasted Raw Blanched Boiled Fried Powdered In a trail mix In a granola bar On a sundae In a brownie or cookie (or other dessert) Two words: peanut brittle I am allergic to peanuts. I eat peanuts in a different way than listed here. I don't like peanuts. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.