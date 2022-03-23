ASU.jpg
Albany State’s Isaiah McCray was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Field Performer of the Week for track and field on Tuesday.

McCray earned the award after winning the triple jump competition at the Emory University Spring Classic. His first place effort was 14.35 meters.

He currently ranks 16th among NCAA Division II athletes in the triple jump.

