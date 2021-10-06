urgent Albany State's Kiyah Pittmon honored by SIAC From Staff Reports Oct 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Special Logo Special Logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albany State cross country’s Kiyah Pittmon was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday. Pittmon led the Golden Rams with a first-place finish at ASU’s Willie Laster Invitational Cross Country Meet. She ran the 5K in 20 minutes, 26 seconds, helping ASU to first in the team standings. 