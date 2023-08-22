...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO
8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend of Florida
and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Albany State Golden Rams standout Landon Kiefer was named the 2023 Division II National Freshman Pitcher of the Year. Kiefer finished the season with a (9-2) record and a 2.06 ERA. Kiefer also had 3 complete games and led the Golden Rams with 76 strike outs.
"Kiefer probably flew under the radar playing for the Golden Rams, but stacking his stats up against other freshmen, there were few better. Kiefer had the best ERA and WHIP among freshmen starters and finished 9-2 with more than a strikeout per inning," said Wayne Cavadi (NCAA.com).