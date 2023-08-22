Landon Kiefer

Albany State's Landon Kiefer earned the Division II National Pitcher of the Year award for his efforts during the 2023 baseball season. He put together a 9-2 record with a 2.06 ERA with 76 strike outs.

 Albany State University

Albany State Golden Rams standout Landon Kiefer was named the 2023 Division II National Freshman Pitcher of the Year. Kiefer finished the season with a (9-2) record and a 2.06 ERA. Kiefer also had 3 complete games and led the Golden Rams with 76 strike outs.

"Kiefer probably flew under the radar playing for the Golden Rams, but stacking his stats up against other freshmen, there were few better. Kiefer had the best ERA and WHIP among freshmen starters and finished 9-2 with more than a strikeout per inning," said Wayne Cavadi (NCAA.com).

