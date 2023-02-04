ALBANY - Albany State University outfielder Lavoisier Fisher has been named the Preseason Player of the Year by the Black College Nines, an organization that promotes black college baseball and helps preserve the history of HBCU baseball.

Fisher came to Albany State last year after spending a year at Georgia State University. After finishing high school at North Gwinnett in Suwanee, Ga., Fisher was drafted in the 37th round of the MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates but chose to go to Georgia Highlands under Coach Dash O'Neil. He moved on to Georgia State and then came to ASU. In 44 games last season his batting average was .391 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, and 56 RBI. He had a perfect fielding percentage on defense.  This past summer he played in the Minority Baseball All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta and had two hits.

