ALBANY - Albany State University outfielder Lavoisier Fisher has been named the Preseason Player of the Year by the Black College Nines, an organization that promotes black college baseball and helps preserve the history of HBCU baseball.
Fisher came to Albany State last year after spending a year at Georgia State University. After finishing high school at North Gwinnett in Suwanee, Ga., Fisher was drafted in the 37th round of the MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates but chose to go to Georgia Highlands under Coach Dash O'Neil. He moved on to Georgia State and then came to ASU. In 44 games last season his batting average was .391 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, and 56 RBI. He had a perfect fielding percentage on defense. This past summer he played in the Minority Baseball All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta and had two hits.
Albany State head coach Scot Hemmings is anxious for the season to start and see what Fisher does this season.
"Lavoisier is a fantastic player," said Hemmings. "He has the God-given ability to be a five-tool player. Lavoisier is a player that has it all both with on-the-field ability and off-the-field character. I am honored to have coached him and pray that he gets a chance to play professionally. He is a member of our leadership team and has really taken a vested interest in our younger players. He is leading them and helping them understand how to have a daily routine for player development," the coach continued. "I cannot wait to see what he does this season after all of the hard work that he has put in the last two years."
The Golden Rams open the season Wednesday at Columbus State University and then have their home season opener Thursday against Auburn University at Montgomery. First pitch Wednesday in Albany is set for 3 p.m.
