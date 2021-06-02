Albany State University pitcher Malik Barrington has signed a contract to play in the United Shore Professional Baseball League, it was announced last week.
Barrington will play for the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers. The USPBL season started May 28 and runs until Sept. 13. All games will be played at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica, Mich.
“I am so proud of Malik and what he has been able to accomplish,” ASH head coach Scot Hemmings said. “This is a great example of hard work paying off as Malik has been our hardest worker and most dedicated player the last three years and it has truly paid off for him by signing a professional contract. Malik is the model player to what we want our future Golden Rams to look up to in the way Malik conducted himself both on and off the field.
“Malik showed up every day to improve and completely made himself into a different player from the time he got here in the fall of 2018 until the time he left in the spring of 2021. I have no doubt that Malik will be extremely successful and I just pray he gets an opportunity to sign with a Major League organization.”
Barrington has received numerous Southern Intercollegiate Athletics Conference honors and awards during his college career.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to play professional baseball in such an exciting league,” Barrington said.
