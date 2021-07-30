Malik.jpg

Albany State University baseball player Malik Barrington signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

The pitcher signed earlier in the summer with the United Shore Baseball League, playing for the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers. He had a 3.33 ERA in eight appearances (five starts) with the Beavers. He struck out 30 in 27 1/3 innings.

"We are so excited for Malik and what he has accomplished," ASU head baseball coach Scot Hemmings said. "This is a huge day for not only him, but our ASU baseball program. Malik is the perfect example for our future rams to follow. He came to us in the fall of 2018 and has worked extremely hard on his development every day for the last three years and has achieved his goal of becoming a professional pitcher. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for Malik's professional career."

Barrington, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., has received numerous Southern Intercollegiate Athletics Conference honors and awards. Over his college playing career, he played in 27 games, only allowed 116 hits and 72 runs and struck out 168 in 612 batters faced. He pitched a total of 141 2/3 innings.

