Albany State’s Morgan Brown was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year when the league released its postseason softball honors Thursday.

Brown hit .443 in 32 starts this season for the Golden Rams, finishing the regular season with 43 hits and 35 RBIs.

Albany State’s Keyatta Ayers made the All-SIAC first team as an outfielder, while teammate Trista Murphy made the second team as a starting pitcher.

