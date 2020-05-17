Robert Vogel, Albany State University's assistant athletics director for communications and marketing, was selected to be a part of the ninth class of the NCAA and DII Athletic Director Association's Women and Minorities Mentoring Program.
As part of the program, Vogel will be matched with a mentor who currently serves as an athletic director at a Division II school to help enhance career development. The mentors will provide yearlong guidance and role modeling during monthly webinars from Aug. 2020 through May 2021. Due to the recent events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person orientation portion of the program has been cancelled. The orientation will be held in a series of sessions over three dates: July 13, 14 and 21. The orientation will be hosted virtually.
The program is designed to provide assistance for women and minorities seeking careers in collegiate athletics administration through and enriched learning experience that will enhance career mobility.
"I am very excited about being chosen as a participant in the D2ADA Mentoring Program," said Vogel. "It is a great opportunity that will assist me in determining what is next in my career. I look forward to the education that I will receive and the opportunity to represent both Golden Ram Athletics and Albany State University."
Vogel is entering his second season as assistant athletics director for communications and marketing at Albany State University. Before being hired at ASU, he worked for two years as the director of sports information at Virginia State University and was assistant sports information director at Clark Atlanta University from 2012-2014.
A native of Chicago, Vogel graduated from the University of Miami in 2017 with a master of science in education degree in sports administration and Clark Atlanta University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in communications.
Vogel also has experience in event marketing for the Atlanta Falcons and promotions with the Atlanta Hawks on the professional level.
