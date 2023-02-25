Albany State's Terin Wofford named Freshman of the Year

ALBANY - The SIAC announced Saturday morning that Albany State's Terin Wofford was the league's freshman of the year for his performance during the 2022-23 SIAC basketball season.
Wofford, a 6'4" guard from M. L. King in Lithonia, averaged 8.4 points per game this season with a season-high of 17 points in a game against Spring Hill in November. According to the SIAC announcement, he was also one of the Rams' top defenders who stole the ball 44 times and blocked eight shots. He also handed out 24 assists.
Wofford was the only Albany State player mentioned in the SIAC season awards. The 2023 TIAA SIAC Men's Basketball All-Conference Team was led by a Fort Valley State duo in sophomore forward K.J. Doucet, who was voted 2022-2023 TIAA SIAC Player of the Year, and junior point guard Jamal Reynolds, who earned the 2022-2023 TIAA SIAC Defensive Player of the Year award.
Doucet returns as a leader for the Fort Valley State Wildcats. The returning 2021-22 SIAC Freshman of the Year and 2022-23 SIAC Preseason Player of the Year had an impressive sophomore season with the team. The sophomore forward leads the Wildcats at 16.2 points per game, shooting 42.7 percent (141-of-330) from the field and 75.5 percent from the free-throw line making 5.0 per game over 28 games. The Georgia native averaged 5.1 rebounds per game for the Wildcats this season. Doucet has scored in double figures in 26 games, including a season-high 25 against Lane College in December. He is ranked third in scoring for the league going into the tournament and has been named SIAC Player of the Week multiple times this season.
A top defender for the Wildcats, Jamal Reynolds, is also leading the league in steals averaging 2.1 per game this season and has been named this year's Defensive Player of the Year. The junior guard has had at least one steal in 25 of his 28 games this season, including a season-high six steals in an overtime win against Allen earlier this month. On the season, he shot 50.0 percent (66-of-132) from the field, 61.9 percent (39-of-63) from the free-throw line, and 28 percent from the three-point line. He finished the season averaging 3.6 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game.
