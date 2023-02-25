Albany State's Terin Wofford named Freshman of the Year

Albany State's Terin Wofford (13) was the only Golden Ram to be mentioned in the SIAC's All-Conference awards as he was named Freshman of the Year.

 Reginald Christian

ALBANY - The SIAC announced Saturday morning that Albany State's Terin Wofford was the league's freshman of the year for his performance during the 2022-23 SIAC basketball season.

Wofford, a 6'4" guard from M. L. King in Lithonia, averaged 8.4 points per game this season with a season-high of 17 points in a game against Spring Hill in November. According to the SIAC announcement, he was also one of the Rams' top defenders who stole the ball 44 times and blocked eight shots. He also handed out 24 assists.

Tags