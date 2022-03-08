urgent Albany State's Tyler Bullock named SIAC Pitcher of the Week From Staff Reports Mar 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tyler Bullock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albany State freshman Tyler Bullock was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for baseball on Tuesday.The 6-foot-1, 215-pound right-hander was the winning pitcher in Game 3, an 11-1 win, of a series against Lane College. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowed five hits and recorded five strikeouts. Bullock, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, is 2-0 on the season with a 2.45 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. Recommended for you +9 8 real-life applications for math equations you learned in high school Going back to some of the most common equations you may have learned in high school, Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Bullock Pitcher Strikeout Baseball Sport Right-hander Albany Hit Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists More Sports Sportsxchange Commish: 'Conversation' required when Phil Mickelson ready to return Field Level MediaUpdated 59 min ago 0 Sports SMITH: Spring training unfortunate casualty of MLB labor dispute By Loran Smith Staff Correspondent 2 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange QB Aaron Rodgers confirms he'll be back for 2022 season Field Level MediaUpdated 59 min ago 0 Sports urgent Albany State's Tyler Bullock named SIAC Pitcher of the Week From Staff Reports 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Gen Z won't stay quiet on Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill Prince Andrew has paid settlement to Virginia Giuffre, according to her attorney Hayden Panettiere launches relief fund for those defending Ukraine Anchorage: The little airport on the top of the world » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles11 face federal charges stemming from Warner Robins investigationWestover boys reach state championship game with win over top-ranked McDonoughFederal court upholds Georgia redistricting maps for May primariesGayle Merritt- ManningNo. 3 Westover boys basketball team headed back to Final FourAlbany street festival brings people downtown for food and funChris Carr: Indictment related to business email scamCountry star Gary Allan rocks the Albany Civic CenterJanet Baxley ThomasVicki Eubanks Pittman Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Westover boys basketball defeats No. 1 McDonough to reach state finalsPHOTOS: More photos from the SNICKERS Marathon in AlbanyPHOTOS: Country star Gary Allan rocks the Albany Civic CenterPHOTOS: Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue says he stands with Rivian opponentsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, March 4-6PHOTOS: SNICKERS Marathon runners enjoy Albany eventPHOTOS: Chris Cohilas kicks off campaign for Dougherty commission chairmanPHOTOS: Downtown Albany street festival brings out a crowdPHOTOS: Westover vs. Jefferson Boys Basketball, Class AAAA QuarterfinalsIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: MCLB-ALBANY celebrates 70 years, downtown events return Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Do you think the United States is doing enough to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. The sanctions will be effective and the U.S. doesn't need to get more involved. No. The U.S. could do a lot more without sending troops to fight Russia directly. I don't know. This is a really complicated issue. I am not keeping up with the crisis in Ukraine. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.