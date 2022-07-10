ALBANY — A team made of most former Albany area high school players made it to the finals of the 26th annual Battle of the South basketball tournament, but in the end Team Prevail from Atlanta took the title with a big 67-34 win in the finale.
The tournament consisted of 18 different teams in a double-elimination bracket and Team Prevail, coached by Monroe alumnus and former professional basketball player Demetrius Bennett, went through the tournament unbeaten until the next to last game. That meant Team GR8 Technique had to beat Team Prevail twice to win the title.
The tournament brought hundreds of people to the Monroe gym over the weekend with many Albany locals on hand, as well as a number of teams and their fans from out of town.
"It was a great community event," said tournament organizer Fred Pickett. "We look forward to hosting this great event in Albany again next year."
GR8 Technique featured former Albany High star Tyler Cheese and recent Monroe graduate Domonik Henderson among other Albany stars, as well as former Macon County star Marquel Wiggins, who recently graduated from Dalton State. Cheese, Henderson and Wiggins were the main playmakers as GR8 Technique beat the Knicks 64-63 to earn the championship game slot against the unbeaten Team Prevail. The Knicks had the chance to beat GR8 Technique with a last-second shot, but the ball bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded to put the Albany team into the finals, all of this taking place while Team Prevail rested.
GR8 Technique blew open the first game with Team Prevail quickly. The Albany team built a 25-3 lead and took a 29-8 lead into the halftime break. Team Prevail battled back in the second half with intensive defense and hot shooting to close the gap to six points late in the game, but GR8 Technique held on for a 54-44 win to force a final game.
In the second game, Team Prevail jumped out quickly and built a 16-2 lead. Team GR8 Technique battled back to close the gap to just six points, 21-15, but Team Prevail pulled away to a 36-20 lead at the half and then scored the first 13 points of the second half to put the game away. The Team GR8 Technique had simply just run out of gas. With a little more than seven minutes left on the clock, the game was called with Team Prevail up 67-34.
Team GR8 Technique played five games on Sunday, with four of them being back-to-back-to-back-to-back, which meant no rest between games.
Cheese said after the game he is still in negotiations to return to professional basketball overseas — he played last season in Germany. Henderson will be playing at Columbus State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.