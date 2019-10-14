The Albany Tech Foundation Benefit Golf Tournament is set for November 4 at the Flint River Municipal Golf Course in Albany. The tournament is a two-person scramble with registration costs of $120 per Team of Two or $65 per Person which includes: Green fees, cart, driving range, lunch, and prizes.
Proceeds will benefit students and programs at Albany Technical College. Albany Tech provides higher education and life-long learning opportunities that promote self-sufficiency; economic development; and community growth and sustainability. The foundation is also seeking sponsorships for the tournament. These are the options for sponsorship opportunities:
$1,000 Platinum – Two teams of two. Sign recognition at the event. Four Season Passes to Titans Basketball.
$500 Gold -- One team of two. Sign recognition at the event. Two Season Passes to Titans Basketball.
$350 Silver – One team of two. Sign recognition at the event.
$100 Hole Sponsor -- Sign recognition at the event.
For more information contact Anthony D. Parker, PhD at aparker@albanytech.edu or 229-430-0656.