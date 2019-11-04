The Albany Tech Lady Titans and Titan Men will kick off the 2019-2020 basketball season on Thursday, November 7. The Lady Titans will play the Southern Union Community College Lady Bisons at 5:30 pm and the Titan Men will play the Florida Gateway College Wolves at 7:30 pm at Albany State University HPER Gym. Mr. and Miss ATC will be crowned at the game.
The Lady Titans have four returning players with two returning starters. Monroe High standout Alissa Jones has a promising season ahead of her and looks to lead the Lady Titans offense. The Titan Men have four returning players with three returning starters. The Titan Men will be led by All Conference and All Freshman player Vinicius Viana and double digit scorer Jalen Brown.