Nate Gahman

Albany's Nate Gahman won a one hole playoff Sunday to capture his second straight Mid-Amateur Championship at The Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta.

ALPHARETTA - Nate Gahman of Albany has captured his second-straight Georgia Mid-Amateur Championship after a one-hole playoff! The 42nd playing of the 54-hole competition took place May 12-14 at The Golf Club of Georgia (Lakeside).

Gahman (70-71-71) began the final round tied for the lead with Brett Barron of Brookhaven (72-69-74) and Austin Weathington of Brookhaven (72-69-78) at 3-under-par. Gahman, who recently partnered with Chase McLain of Leesburg to win the Georgia Four-Ball Championship, began the day slow sitting at 1-over-par after his first eight holes.

