ALBANY - Championship weekend for the Albany Good Life semi-pro basketball team is this weekend at Robert Cross Middle School on Lockett Station Road. The Albany Good Life team is completing its initial season and will be hosting teams from Florida, Alabama, and North Carolina during the championship weekend. The Albany team is 10-1 as they head into the championship.

"It has been about 10 years since we have had a semi-pro basketball team in Albany," said Yaz Johnson, who is in charge of public relations for the team. "We started putting this together back in October, had tryouts, put the team together, and are about to complete the first season. We are 10-1 and are seeing increased participation from fans and the community."

