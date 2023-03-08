The Albany Good Life Basketball team is hosting their championship weekend this weekend at Robert Cross Middle School in Albany. Teams from Alabama, Florida, and North Carolina will be in town to compete.
ALBANY - Championship weekend for the Albany Good Life semi-pro basketball team is this weekend at Robert Cross Middle School on Lockett Station Road. The Albany Good Life team is completing its initial season and will be hosting teams from Florida, Alabama, and North Carolina during the championship weekend. The Albany team is 10-1 as they head into the championship.
"It has been about 10 years since we have had a semi-pro basketball team in Albany," said Yaz Johnson, who is in charge of public relations for the team. "We started putting this together back in October, had tryouts, put the team together, and are about to complete the first season. We are 10-1 and are seeing increased participation from fans and the community."
Johnson said the team is comprised of players from Albany and the surrounding area, ages 19-29. Tracy Jones is the head coach and Mike Jones is the club manager.
"We are working to do more than just play basketball," said Johnson. "We have been visiting the kids in the schools, doing some clean up around the city and some other things as well. This is just the first year and we want to be a visible part of the Good Life City. We don't want this to be a one-year thing."
Championship weekend in Albany begins Friday night with the semi-finals. The Montgomery, Alabama team will play the Bradenton, Florida team at 6 p.m. and the Albany Good Life team will take on Kannapolis, North Carolina at 8 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door:Adults: $10College Students: $8Seniors: $8Students: $6Children- $5 (6-17yrs.)Children: FREE (5yrs and Under)
Saturday the fun begins at 8 a.m. with an All-Star tournament for ballers from sixth grade through adults. There are four divisions and prizes are awarded in each division.
Sunday the championship for the two winners from Friday night will play for the championship at 2 p.m. Local high school cheerleaders will be performing and local artists will perform for the halftime show. Local businesses will also be sponsoring prizes such as gift cards and furniture from Brooks Furniture.
