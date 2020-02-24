Albany State's Alexandria James (Notasulga, Alabama) scored her 1,000th collegiate point this season and she was honored Saturday during Senior Day festivities with games against Benedict College.
The Notasulga, Alabama native has played with the Golden Rams all four years. James has scored 1,060 total points to date during her time in Golden Rams uniform.
During the 2018-19 campaign, James averaged 12.2 points per game. This season, she leads the team in points per game with 17.1, field goals with 156 made, assists with 56 and minutes with 847 minutes averaging 35.3 minutes per game.
