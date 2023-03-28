Aliyah Boston boosts No. 1 South Carolina into Final Four

Aliyah Boston’s 22 points and 10 rebounds lifted top-seeded South Carolina past second-seeded Maryland for an 86-75 victory in the Greenville 1 Region final on Monday in Greenville, S.C.

 Field Level Media

The defending champion Gamecocks will head to their third consecutive Final Four. They also reached this point of the season in 2015 and 2017, winning the title in 2017 — all under coach Dawn Staley.

